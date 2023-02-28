Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Computer Task Group Trading Down 2.2 %

CTG opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 175,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Computer Task Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

