Comparing Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) & PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PLAYSTUDIOS and Veeva Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 2 1 0 2.00 Veeva Systems 0 10 13 0 2.57

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.74%. Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $208.22, indicating a potential upside of 25.62%. Given Veeva Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -5.47% -3.10% -2.77% Veeva Systems 19.08% 12.81% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Veeva Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million 1.76 $10.74 million ($0.14) -27.82 Veeva Systems $1.85 billion 13.94 $427.39 million $2.45 67.65

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The firm’s customer relationship management solutions enable its customers to increase the productivity and compliance of their sales and marketing functions. Its regulated content management and collaboration solutions enable its customers to more efficiently manage regulated, content-centric processes across the enterprise. The company’s customer master solution enables customers to more effectively manage complex healthcare provider and healthcare organization data. The company was founded by Mark Armenante, Peter P. Gassner, Doug Ostler, Mitch Wallace and Matthew J. Wallach on January 12, 2007, and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

