Comparing Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Janus Henderson Group and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 6 2 0 0 1.25 CI Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.43, suggesting a potential downside of 21.45%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than CI Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.0% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 15.52% 9.79% 6.65% CI Financial 13.14% 34.56% 6.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.20 billion 2.05 $372.40 million $2.07 13.18 CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.16 $230.60 million $1.20 9.34

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CI Financial pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats CI Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

