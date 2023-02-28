Comparing CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.32 million 0.56 $1.07 million $0.32 9.38 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.49 billion 0.06 $30.00 million $0.38 2.97

Analyst Recommendations

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed. Liberty TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for CompuMed and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 12.07% 21.49% 14.24% Liberty TripAdvisor 2.01% 1.37% 0.65%

Volatility and Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompuMed beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book, and experience activities. The Corporate and Other segment is composed of rentals, flights and car, and cruise services. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

