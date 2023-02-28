Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 935 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in American Tower by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 3,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 932.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

NYSE AMT opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.52 and its 200-day moving average is $222.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

