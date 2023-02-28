Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 131,777 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,777 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $40,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,445.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

