Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $34,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.28.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.