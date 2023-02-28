Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $29.76 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $29,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

PNC opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $199.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

