Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $29.01 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,326 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $29,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

