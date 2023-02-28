Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $27.47 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $27,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,693,000 after purchasing an additional 163,661 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

