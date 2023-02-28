Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $31,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

NYSE ENB opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 264.36%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

