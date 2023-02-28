Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

