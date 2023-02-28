Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 31,922 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.