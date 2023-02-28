Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Down 2.6%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 43,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 47,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.97 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

