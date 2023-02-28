Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Trimmed by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. 2,515,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,270,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

