Coin98 Market Cap Reaches $59.69 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $59.69 million and $17.50 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.61 or 0.01306015 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00013773 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00032539 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.01662500 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 397.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

