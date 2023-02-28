Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 6,748 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPPP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the first quarter worth $216,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 169.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 68,867 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

