Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,787,000 after buying an additional 516,282 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,018,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

