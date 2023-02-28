Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 27,571 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth $844,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 73.7% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIF opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.