Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

OXY opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

