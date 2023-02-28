Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,763,000 after acquiring an additional 255,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,428,000 after purchasing an additional 262,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 95.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 458.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.