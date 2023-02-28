Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) VP Diane E. Baker Sells 950 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) VP Diane E. Baker sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $23,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CVLY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 20.19%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $16,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

