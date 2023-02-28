Clearwater Paper (CLW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW):

2/23/2023 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2023 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

2/15/2023 – Clearwater Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Clearwater Paper was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2023 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:CLW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 94,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,346. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $640.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $445,672,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 384,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

