Clearwater Paper (CLW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW):
- 2/23/2023 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/15/2023 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.
- 2/15/2023 – Clearwater Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Clearwater Paper was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/12/2023 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Clearwater Paper Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:CLW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 94,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,346. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $640.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
