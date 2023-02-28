Clear Secure (YOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $346,285.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,800,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $52,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $172,790,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,604,852 shares of company stock worth $104,724,838 over the last three months. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

