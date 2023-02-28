Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Bought by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,770,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,621,214 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor comprises about 5.6% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 368,576 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,982,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,512,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 1,418,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,346,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 264,835 shares during the period.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,892,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,477. The company has a market capitalization of $842.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.