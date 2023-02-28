Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,026.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 252,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.