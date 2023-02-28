Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 865 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

