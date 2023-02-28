Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 78 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after acquiring an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,570,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $295.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

