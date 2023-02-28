Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 320 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $165.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

