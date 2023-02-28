Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 154 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $85,117,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

PXD stock opened at $201.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $190.99 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.89 and its 200 day moving average is $236.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

