Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 153 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.0 %
EL opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $298.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.91.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.