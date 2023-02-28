Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eaton were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average of $153.81. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.68%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

