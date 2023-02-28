Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

