Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $827,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 349.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,549 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $231.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

