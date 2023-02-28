Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $232.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.