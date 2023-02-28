Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after buying an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.