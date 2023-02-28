Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,146,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $363.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.65. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

