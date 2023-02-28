Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 1,046 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $32,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $154.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.10.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

