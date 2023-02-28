CIBC Increases Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target to C$20.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s previous close.

LUGDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 5.1 %

LUGDF stock traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.25. 4,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.50.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

