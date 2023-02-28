CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $32,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1,026,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,459,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,043,000 after buying an additional 8,459,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,658,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STORE Capital Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.