CI Investments Inc. Sells 20,219 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,219 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 647,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 171,564 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

