CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.46% of Jacobs Solutions worth $63,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

