CI Investments Inc. Has $24.55 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $24,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CF opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.18 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.