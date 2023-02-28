CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of TransDigm Group worth $36,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $37,711,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $747.40 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $768.63. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $689.67 and a 200 day moving average of $627.01.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,774 shares of company stock valued at $205,121,729. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Cowen raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.15.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

