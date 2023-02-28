CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $67,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

