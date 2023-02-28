CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Stories

