CI Investments Inc. Buys 16,000 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.83% of Cedar Fair worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,798,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,167,000 after purchasing an additional 634,700 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after buying an additional 217,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.47. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

