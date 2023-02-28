Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
