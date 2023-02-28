Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after buying an additional 1,564,074 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,752.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 843,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 798,279 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,708,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 254,631 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

