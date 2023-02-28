Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after acquiring an additional 209,396 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 640,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.